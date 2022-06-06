WASECA — JEAN MARIE BYRON, age 93, of Waseca, died peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with her family by her side.
Born on December 26, 1928, in Waseca to Carl and Mary (Rohde) Rykhus. Jean was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her Catholic faith in her youth both at Sacred Heart Cathoilc Church in Waseca. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca, and continued her education at the College of St. Teresa, majoring in History and English. On March 29, 1951, Jean was united in marriage to Walter M. Byron at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Together they made their home on the family farm, raising four children. Jean was a loving and devoted wife. She cared for her husband through a lengthy illness before Walter passed away on March 12, 1990 after 38 years of marriage.
Jean was a lifelong learner. She passed her love of learning to her children and the students she taught at Sacred Heart Catholic and Waseca Public Schools. She was also a leader with the Bells of St. Mary 4-H Club for many years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, and art, especially painting on canvas, porcelain, and icons. Jean also collected antiques and art at auctions and garage sales. She was a creative writer of poetry and loved to tell stories. Jean was a member of the Waseca County Historical Society, St. Mary Township Board, Rural Fire District and Waseca Art Council. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca and was active in Catholic Daughters. Blessed be her memory.
Jean is survived by her four children: Betty (Skip) Clay of Aberdeen, SD, Art (Merrilee) Byron of Waseca, Molly Byron of Waseca, and Jerry (Nancy) Byron of Waseca; grandchildren: Rik (Candice) Clay, Ryan (Audrey Miller) Clay, Ben (Jenna) Byron, Artie Byron (special friend, Sarah Jaumann), Sean (Allison) Byron, Ashlie (Danny) Baker, Taylor (Jai) Byron, Zach Byron, Mackenzie (Spencer) Schreier; 11 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Deloris Rykhus of Mankato, and Marian Byron of Waseca; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant sons, and brother, Jack Rykhus.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 PM all at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Sacred Heart Education Endowment Fund.