WASECA — JANICE MAE ZIMMERMANN, age 79, of Waseca died on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.
Born on December 22, 1942, in Sleepy Eye to Clarence and Mildred (Jensen) Kuelbs. She grew up on a farm near Sleepy Eye and attended Sleepy Eye Public School, graduating with the class of 1960. Following her education, she worked for the United States Postal Service in Redwood Falls where she met her future husband, Raymond Zimmermann. They were united in marriage on June 26, 1964, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. Janice and Raymond began their married life in the cites before making their home in Waseca where they raised two children. Together they shared 49 years of marriage before Raymond passed away on June 29, 2013. Although Janice never worked outside of the home, she spent many hours volunteering at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca and taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, nature, and animals. Janice cherished her children and grandchildren, always staying on top of their activities. She was always willing to help others and will be dearly missed.
Janice is survived by her children: Scott (Tracy) Zimmermann of Owatonna, and Kelly Zimmermann of Waseca; grandchildren: Danielle (Andrew) Helms, Jeremy (Abby) Zimmermann, and Courtney Zimmermann; great grandchildren: Levi and Jacob Helms and Easton and Indie Zimmermann; sister, Joyce (Roger) Berkner of Homestead, AR; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother in infancy.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel on Wednesday.
