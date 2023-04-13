Janice Wadd

WASECA — JANICE HARRIET WADD, age 88, of Waseca died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born on March 17, 1935, in St. Peter, she was daughter of Viola Geyer. Janice spent most of her childhood years being raised by her beloved uncles, Edgar and Leonard Geyer and aunt, Mabel Geyer. She attended Waterville Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1953. On April 16, 1955, Janice was united in marriage to Lowell Wadd at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. They began their married life in Mankato for a couple of years where Janice worked for Brett's Department Store. In 1958, Janice and Lowell made their home in Waseca while raising two sons.
Janice worked as the Activities Director at Lake Shore Inn for many years up until her retirement. Later in life she enjoyed volunteering with Waseca Area Hospice. Janice and Lowell enjoyed their summers camping with their camper trailer at Clarks Campground in Elysian and spending their winters camping in Arizona. She was a member of North Waseca Lutheran Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Janice was very outgoing and always welcomed visitors. She cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Janice is survived by her husband, Lowell of Wasecasons: Curtis (Lisa) of Madison Lake and Craig (June) of Mesa, AZ; grandsons: Caleb Wadd and Isaac Wadd; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother; uncles: Edgar and Leonard Geyer; and aunt, Mabel (Geyer) Rausch.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023, at North Waseca Lutheran Church in rural Waseca with Rev. Sarah Krolak officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Private family interment will take place on Tuesday at North Waseca Lutheran Cemetery.
