Janice Wadd

WASECA — JANICE HARRIET WADD, age 88, of Waseca died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Colony Court in Waseca.

Service information

Apr 17
Visitation
Monday, April 17, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
North Waseca Lutheran Church
40430 120th St,
Waseca, MN 56093
Apr 17
Funeral Service
Monday, April 17, 2023
11:00AM
North Waseca Lutheran Church
40430 120th St,
Waseca, MN 56093
