Isla Dawn Wolfe

WASECA — Isla Dawn Wolfe, daughter of Joel and Jacklyn Wolfe, was born silent on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, at 6:28 PM at the Owatonna Hospital. Isla weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 inches long.

