WASECA — Isla Dawn Wolfe, daughter of Joel and Jacklyn Wolfe, was born silent on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, at 6:28 PM at the Owatonna Hospital. Isla weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Isla was carried for every second of her life, only knowing the feeling of love. Her long eyelashes, gentle hands and tiny toes are just a few of the small details that will be held in our hearts. Please pray for this little one.
Isla is survived by her brother Rhett Ellis Wolfe (4), twin sisters, Cecelia Rae Wolfe (2) and Evelyn Jo Wolfe (2), maternal grandparents, Donald and Barbara Pasanen, paternal grandparents Brian and Pam Wolfe and many other close family members. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Diane Lynn Wolfe.
The Wolfe Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Owatonna Hospital, the Non-Profit Organization Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS), Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service, and all of the grieving families and bereaved parents who have shared their compassion and support during this time.
