Inez Meyer

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WASECA — INEZ LOUISE MEYER, age 100 of Waseca died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Lake Shore Inn in Waseca.
Born on March 20, 1922, in Waterville, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Henry and Emma (Hiller) Stoering. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Inez graduated from Waterville High School in 1939. She then attended Mankato Commercial College and began her working career in the office of Bachman Produce Co. On June 26, 1946, Inez was united in marriage to Melvin Meyer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. In 1954, they bought their farm in Waseca County where they raised two children, Jane and Brian. Inez began working for Sievert's Jewelers and worked there for 21 years. After retirement, Melvin and Inez spent their winters in Arizona where they enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, and traveling. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and volunteering at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca where she was a long-time member.
She is survived by one son, Brian (Wei) Meyer of Waseca; grandchildren: Donna Cole and Jeff Cole; niece, Karen (Barry) Reindl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jane Cole; brother and sister-in-law, Gene (Virginia) Stoering.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.