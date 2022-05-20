Harold Nuessmeier

WASECA — Harold E. Nuessmeier, 89, Waseca, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Lake Shore Inn in Waseca. Private family services will be held. Interment will be at Woodland Hills Indoor Columbarium in Mankato. Please see full obituary at: woodlandhillsfh.com
Harold was born January 9, 1933 to Raymond and Minnie (Schmidthuber) Nuessmeier in Dresschville, MN. He spoke fondly of spending most of his childhood on a farm in LeSueur, MN. He graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1951 and enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952. Harold cherished his beautiful wife of nearly 69 years, Valoris. He took great pride in being able to provide and care for her and his family. Harold had a work ethic beyond compare; he was a man of integrity and was a very generous individual. Harold took great pride in having served in the US Air Force from 1952-56 spending his service time in Iwo Jima, and Utah. Harold took great pleasure in being a banker. The first part of his career he spent with First Bank System, most of those years in Austin, MN. In 1987 his career brought him to Roundbank in Waseca as Vice President and Cashier where he fully retired in 2007. Wherever Harold was employed or volunteered he gave generously of his time and talents. He was proud that he wasn't sick a day in his career. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving his '49 Ford Custom. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially Andre Rieu and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, gardening, lawn care, shopping for a great deal, golfing, volunteering at church and was a member of the Austin and Waseca Rotary Club for many years.
He is survived by wife, Valoris Nuessmeier of Waseca; Allen (Paula) Nuessmeier of Blue Earth; daughter, Jenny (Doug) Sandbeck of Waseca; son in-law, Steve Elton of Kasson; grandchildren, Joshua (Kimberly) Nuessmeier, Jonathon (Skye) Nuessmeier, Amber (Aaron) Beissel, Brianna (Kyle) Johnson, Cristina (Lucas) Nienow, Ryan & Jayme Sandbeck, Derek (Anje) Sandbeck; great grandchildren, Charlee & Everly Beissel, Jordan Johnson, Kane & Letty Nienow, and Hannah Sandbeck; sister-in-law, Barb Gaard; brother-in-law and his wife, Virgil and Hazel Gaard; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Danita Elton; grandson, Aaron Nuessmeier; sisters, Margie Thelemann, Deloris Traxler; and brothers in-law, Alvin Thelmann, Jim Gaard, and Jerry Gaard.
