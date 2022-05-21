WASECA — GLEN HAROLD SCHULTZ, age 89 of Waseca, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Wilton Township, Waseca County, Minnesota on August 24, 1932, Glen was the son of August and Clara (Mann) Schultz. He graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1950. Following high school, Glen entered the U.S. Navy serving from 1952 -1956. On May 31, 1959, Glen married Lois Fritz at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Over the years he worked at Herter's Inc. in Waseca and was then employed as a mail carrier with the Waseca U.S. Post Office for twenty-six years. Glen enjoyed hunting, fishing, crossword puzzles and bowling. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the American Legion both in Waseca.
Glen is survived by sisters, Lila Glocke of Maplewood and Helen (Leonard) Zirk of Apple Valley; sister-in-law, Judy Schultz of Fridley and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-Edward and Robert and brother-in-law, George Glocke.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. dennisfuneralhomes.com
To send flowers to the family of Glen Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.