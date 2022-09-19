WASECA — Gerald (Jerry) Stencel, 81, of rural Waseca, MN passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Home in Waseca (711 N. State St, Waseca). Visitation will continue one hour before the service at church on Friday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Waldorf, MN. Interment with military honors will be at St. Joseph's Community Cemetery.
Jerry was born on July 23, 1941, the son of Edward C. and Goldie B. (Burmeister) Stencel. He attended country school through the fifth grade and graduated from Waldorf High School with the class of 1958. Following graduation, Jerry proudly served his country in the Minnesota Army National Guard for six years attaining the rank of Specialist V.
Jerry was united in marriage to Kathryn Wingen on July 7, 1964, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St Clair, MN. Blessed with four children, Todd, Jay, Pam, and Teresa. Jerry and Kathy spent their lifetime together on the farm enjoying the good times and enduring the challenges. At age 30, due to an agriculture related accident, Jerry lost his left leg. His motto was, "Your handicap does not define you. Your strength, faith, and courage do."
Farming was his passion. He spent his life in search of more efficient ways to farm. Innovation and creativity throughout his career led to ideas that improved his farm and the industry in general.
Jerry was active in his community serving on the Waseca County Soil and Water Board, Sunrich (SunOpta) Board, and director of Waldorf State Bank/Roundbank as well as being a proud member of the Waldorf American Legion #587. In 2018 Jerry was awarded the Ag Leadership Award for Waseca County.
Jerry loved God, his family, his country, and is remembered for his kindness, charming smile, and cheerful attitude. He felt blessed to have been able to farm with both his father (Edward) and his sons (Todd & Jay).
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathy; three children: Todd (Patty) Stencel of Waseca, Jay (Stephanie) Stencel of Mapleton, and Teresa (Josh) Motta of Pinehurst, NC; his sisters: Jeanette Ragusin (Warren Moreland) of CA, Gloria (Bill) Hoppe, and Mary Kay Stencel: his brother, Joseph (Marsha) Stencel of New Jersey; and eleven grandchildren: Bethany, Shanna, Torrie and Carter Stencel; Jack and Sam Olson; Will, Cole and Sophia Stencel; Andrew and James Vandevander.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, daughter, Pam Stencel, grandson, Jacob Vandevander, brothers: Edward Jr. and John Stencel, and sister Ginger Gerdts.
In lieu of flowers those who wish to make a memorial contribution may donate to St Joseph's Church, St. Joseph's Cemetery, American Legion Post #587 all of Waldorf, MN.
"Well done my good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:21)