WASECA — GERALD "JERRY" A. JELLUM, age 86 of Waseca, passed away on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born in Waseca on October 24, 1935, Jerry was the son of Lawrence and Ella (Nyberg) Jellum. He attended school in Waseca and graduated with the class of 1953 before serving in the United States Air Force. On January 29, 1959, he was united in marriage to Delores Ketchum in Waseca. They made their life together in Waseca until her passing in April 2022. Jerry spent most of his working life driving truck and school bus, and he enjoyed bowling, playing softball, caring for many animals over the years, and following Minnesota sports. As a younger couple, he and Delores enjoyed traveling up north and visiting friends and family in Arizona and Colorado. A lifelong resident of Waseca and former member of the Waseca VFW and American Legion, Jerry had many friends who will miss him dearly.
Gerald is survived by one son, Gary Jellum of Owatonna; one granddaughter, Heather Jellum and her husband Brian Borglum of Waseca; two siblings, Lorraine Harter of Waseca and Richard (Jellum) of Midland, MI; and four special grand-pets, Angel, Bella, Claudia, and Daisy. Jerry was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife; and one son, Michael Jellum.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the Waseca County Animal Humane Society. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca is handling the arrangements.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.