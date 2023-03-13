NEW RICHLAND — Gene Amley, 94, of New Richland, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea.
Born on June 8, 1928, in Albert Lea, he was a son of the late Martin and Anna (Johnson) Amley. On August 2, 1953, Gene was united in marriage to Nola (Spear) Amley. Together the couple shared more than 45 years. A veteran of the United States Army, Gene worked as a repairman for Sprint and the former Pioneer Telephone, for more than 30 years.
Strong in his faith, Gene was a lifelong member of Le Sueur River Lutheran Church. At church, Gene served as a church board member and taught Sunday School. He could often be found sitting in the back of the church with a pocket full of Werther's caramel candies to share with the children.
Gene served as President for the New Richland Commercial Club and was a member of the former American Legion of New Richland, the Wilton Saddle Club and the Snow Mobile Club. In 1994, Gene was honored for his commitment to the community and was named Grand Marshall of the Farm and City Days parade. Gene enjoyed pranking his family and friends. He also enjoyed telling a good joke as well as horseback riding, fishing, and riding snow mobiles. One of his favorite pastimes was coffee at the Red Leaf and visiting with his friends. His greatest joy came from watching the Sun rise and set over his beloved farm and spending time with family.
Left to cherish Gene's memory are his three children, Lori (Kelly Routh, Todd Krueger, and Amy (Rick) Bartz; four grandchildren, Megan, and her husband, John, Alex and his wife, Justine, Sydney and Camryn; six great-grandchildren, Collin, Mya, Lincoln, Rori, Evelyn, and Alexander; two sisters-in-law, Jean Amley and Ellen Spear; a brother-in-law, Les Christensen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Martin and Anna, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Nola; two infant children, Keith and Anna; a brother, Harold; and three sisters, Joanne, bonnie and Yvonne.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland, with a visitation prior. Inurnment was held at the Le Sueur River Cemetery. The service was livestreamed and the recording can be viewed by visiting BonnerupFuneralService.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church Steeple Fund, 16650 250th Ave, New Richland, MN 56072 or the Waseca County Special Olympics, 900 2nd Ave S, Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402.