WASECA — GARY LEE TETZLOFF, age 72 of Waseca, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Born in Waseca on August 23, 1949, Gary was the son of Laverne and Laurice (Miller) Tetzloff. He attended school in Waseca before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served his country for eighteen years throughout the Vietnam Conflict, and was awarded a Purple Heart. After returning to Waseca Gary became a life member of the Waseca VFW, was involved as a member of St. John Lutheran Church, and enjoyed fishing, playing pool, listening to music, playing the accordion, and spending quality time with his family and friends. Gary was married to Patt Jones on May 15, 1999 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca.
Gary is survived by his wife, Patt of Waseca; two step-sons, Shawn Ablan and Scott Ablan; many nieces and nephews; and many step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on what would have been Gary's 73rd birthday, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the funeral home.
