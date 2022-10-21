Gary Dahle

WASECA — GARY ROBERT DAHLE, age 65, of Waseca, died on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary's Campus in Rochester surrounded by his family.
Born on October 27, 1956, in Waseca to Lee and Angeline (Poehler) Dahle. Gary attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca and graduated from Waseca High School with the class of 1975. In his teenage years, Gary began working for Christiansen Tire in Waseca. He continued to work for Denny and Linda Christiansen, who became like second parents to him, for nearly 40 years when his health forced him to retire. Gary was a life long Minnesota Twins fan. In his younger years, Gary was known as "Big G" on the baseball diamond. He enjoyed riding motorcycle and following the stock market. Gary was a simple man who was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. All of Gary's life revolved around his two girls and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his children: Carrie Dahle of Waseca and Bethany (Justin) Fairfax of Clear Lake, IA; grandchildren: Lillian, Eyvlyn and Aria; sisters: Marsha (David) Reger of Kilkenny, and Joan Dahle of Waseca; lifelong best friend, Dan (Deb) Bloemke; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, David Lundgren.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang, officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.