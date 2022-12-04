Florence Draheim

WASECA — Florence L. Draheim, a beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 88.
Born on July 6, 1934, to Fredolph and Lillian (Nelson) Hultgren. Florence was the salutatorian of her Waseca High School class and continued her education at Mankato Teachers College where she graduated with honors in 1957. She went on to teach elementary school in Glenville, Mankato, and Waterville up until the birth of her son, Michael, in 1969. She cared deeply for her students, many of whom kept in touch with her long after leaving her class.
In 1967 she was married to Lynn Draheim and they lived and worked together on a small farm in Waseca. They were married for 54 years before Lynn's passing in 2021. Her passion on the farm was caring for her many (up to 400) chickens each year, as well as helping Lynn tend their gardens. Her real joy however was with music and the church. For 50 years she served as choir director and organist for the former Evangelical United Methodist Church in Waseca. She and Lynn are fondly remembered for their annual Christmas decorations and music concerts at the church.
Florence was a selfless and caring mother and grandmother and is survived by her only son Mike, his wife Deb and their 3 children Jacob, Kaitlin and Meghan.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Marvin Hultgren.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel on Wednesday.