Elizabeth Ann Betty Wobschall

WASECA, MINNESOTA — ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" (KUBAT) WOBSCHALL, age 97, of Waseca, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Whispering Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Janesville.

