WASECA — ELAINE WESTRUM, age 90 of Waseca died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Foxdale in Waseca.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour before services at the church. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.

dennisfuneralhomes.com

