WASECA — ELAINE RAE WESTRUM, age 90 of Waseca, died on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Foxdale in Waseca.

Born in Adams, Minnesota on February 19, 1932, Elaine was the daughter of Ewald and Hattie (Lewison) Tuchtenhagen. She grew up in Howard Lake and Albert Lea, graduating from Albert Lea High School with the class of 1949. She attended Minnesota Business School in Minneapolis before beginning her employment in the accounting department at Mack Truck in St. Paul for several years. Elaine married Richard Westrum at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea in 1950. In 1959 they moved to Waseca. Elaine served her community by volunteering with the Girl Scouts, 4-H, and by delivering hot meals for many years. She was a long-time member of Faith Methodist Church in Waseca where she worked in the church office and in many women's circles. She enjoyed homemaking, gardening, sewing, and sports such as golf, skiing, skating, and biking.

Elaine is survived by three children, Kate (Frank) Pruitt of Dillon, CO, Cheryl (Walter) Mischek of Saratoga, WY, and Kipp (Brenda) Westrum of New Richland; two grandchildren, Hailey and Mitchell Westrum; and sisters, Sharon Blackhawk and Mary Jane Buzay. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Julie Martin; and her brother, Harlan Tuchtenhagen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca, with Rev. Carolyn Doering officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.

