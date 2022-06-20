...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 95 to
100 degrees this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
WASECA — ELAINE RAE WESTRUM, age 90 of Waseca, died on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Foxdale in Waseca.
Born in Adams, Minnesota on February 19, 1932, Elaine was the daughter of Ewald and Hattie (Lewison) Tuchtenhagen. She grew up in Howard Lake and Albert Lea, graduating from Albert Lea High School with the class of 1949. She attended Minnesota Business School in Minneapolis before beginning her employment in the accounting department at Mack Truck in St. Paul for several years. Elaine married Richard Westrum at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea in 1950. In 1959 they moved to Waseca. Elaine served her community by volunteering with the Girl Scouts, 4-H, and by delivering hot meals for many years. She was a long-time member of Faith Methodist Church in Waseca where she worked in the church office and in many women's circles. She enjoyed homemaking, gardening, sewing, and sports such as golf, skiing, skating, and biking.
Elaine is survived by three children, Kate (Frank) Pruitt of Dillon, CO, Cheryl (Walter) Mischek of Saratoga, WY, and Kipp (Brenda) Westrum of New Richland; two grandchildren, Hailey and Mitchell Westrum; and sisters, Sharon Blackhawk and Mary Jane Buzay. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Julie Martin; and her brother, Harlan Tuchtenhagen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca, with Rev. Carolyn Doering officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.