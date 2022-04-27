Duane Engel

JANESVILLE — DUANE HUGO ENGEL, age 89, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Bridgewater at Janesville.
Born on October 29, 1932, to Hugo and Arline (Doss) Engel in their farmhouse at 34419 3rd Avenue, rural Janesville by Dr. Hottinger. He attended a country school and then Pemberton High School, graduating with the class of 1950. Duane continued his education and graduated from the University of Minnesota - Farm School in Waseca. On June 15, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Beverly J. Owen and together they were blessed with three wonderful daughters. He worked on the farm until he was drafted into the Army in 1953, serving for two years, during which time Duane and Beverly lived off base in Georgia. Following his honorable discharge, they moved back to farm in 1955, as his dad was retiring. He farmed for many years, raising crops, and tending to livestock. When he retired from farming, Duane worked at" Eisen's Meat Plant" in Waldorf, shortly after that, he drove a delivery van for Mankato Auto Parts until he officially retired.
Since 1953, Duane was active with many bands. For over 30 years, he was the leader and booking agent for "Duane's Little Band", playing for all kinds of dances, from Wedding and Anniversaries to birthday parties, company Christmas parties and County fairs. His band always drew a big crowd as they had a great following. After he retired "Duane's Little Band" in 1985, he continued to be a driver for bands in parades.
He was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in St. Clair, the Janesville American Legion Club, and the Musicians Union. His other hobbies were playing cards, reading, fishing, bowling, and traveling with family and friends. He was a history buff and a very intelligent man. His favorite things to do were sing, play his C Saxophone, guitar and being a social butterfly. Above all else he was proud to be a husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa.
Duane is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 69 years, Beverly J. (Owen) Engel of Janesville; daughters: Paula (Gary) Arndt of Janesville, Sheila (Ronald) Seifert of Janesville, and Carla (Matthew) Tichy of Eveleth; grandchildren: April (Daniel) Iverson of Janesville, Jarred (Taylor) Preston of St. Clair, Andrea (Alex) Moen of Ellendale and Jessica Tichy of Eveleth; great grandchildren: Tessa and Ellie Iverson, Ethan, Carson Preston and Reid and Mya Moen and Alma Zell. He is also survived by his wonderful sister Dorothy (Thomas) Kiner; nephews: Robert (Michelle) Kiner and Mark (Jenny) Kiner; nieces: Patty (Joel) Whitehurst and Jenny (Pat) Wells; brothers-in-law: Don (Carol) Owen of Marshall, and Dale Owen of Mankato; sisters-in-law: Shirley Owen of Mankato and Darlene Owen of Fergus Falls; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Arline (Doss) Engel; parents-in-law: Lyle and Orvilla (Norris) Owen; two brothers-in-law: Dean and David Owen; and sister-in-law: Shirley Owen; as well as many other relatives.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in St. Clair. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.