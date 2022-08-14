WASECA, MN — DOROTHY MARIE BUKER entered Christ's eternal kingdom on August 14, 2022, at the age of 90 years.
She was born on February 6, 1932, in Waseca to Albert and Emma (Krienke) Risto. Dorothy was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend who spent her life taking care of others. She was a well-loved member of the community and her church.
Dorothy lived a full life. She was a member of her church choir and ladies aid at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alma City. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary #1642 and American Legion Auxiliary #228 both of Waseca.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Bonnie (Jim) Britton, David (Mavis) Buker, Mark (Barbara) Buker, and Dale (Nancy Hagen) Buker; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Anita Risto and Arlene Buker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, Albert and Emma Risto; and brother, Alfred Risto.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday.
To honor her life, a Christian Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday August 22, 2022 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alma City. We invite anyone who knew Dorothy to attend. Burial will take place following the service at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca with a reception at the Waseca VFW to follow.
Memorials preferred to Colony Court Activity Fund.
Pallbearers will be Dorothy's grandchildren: Jason Britton, Brian Britton, Joshua Buker, Laura Buker-Morsching, Jonathan Buker, Daniel Buker, Jeremiah Buker, and Andrew Buker.
