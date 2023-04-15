WASECA — DONALD WYNNEMER, age 94, of Waseca died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wynnemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
WASECA — DONALD WYNNEMER, age 94, of Waseca died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
A public graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Woodville Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Thyme on Main (100 State Street North) in the lower level of "The Bar on Main".
Donald James Wynnemer was born on December 8, 1928, in Waseca to Frederick and Rose (Holtz) Wynnemer. Don received his education at Waseca Public Schools before furthering his education at Augsburg College in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a PhD in Chemical Engineering. He worked for Exxon Mobile for over 28 years. On January 15, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Mary Margaret Grunewald in St. Paul. Together they shared 71 years of marriage before Margaret passed away on August 24, 2022. Don was active with the Waseca County Historical Society, 55 Alive, Meals on Wheels and at the Waseca Senior Center. He was a Master Gardener. Don was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca.
Donald is survived by his children: Donna (Donald) Lelah of Australia, Claire (Mike Phelps) Wynnemer of North Carolina, Mark Wynnemer of Tennessee, and Stacy (Jim) Vance of Waseca; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and 10 siblings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.