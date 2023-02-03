Donald Swift

WATERVILLE — DONALD LOUIS SWIFT, age 84, of Waterville, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home in Waterville surrounded by his family.
Born on February 5, 1938, in Waseca, to Harold and Catherine (Penfield) Swift. Don grew up on the east side of Waterville where he spent his time playing baseball, hunting, and fishing. Don attended Waterville High School where he was an outstanding athlete and graduated with the class of 1956. He continued his education at Mankato Commercial College and Mankato State University, receiving his degree in accounting. Don spent two years serving his country with the United States Army, playing baseball in the US Army European League. He was honored to have played in the European Championship game at Verdun, France in 1962. On June 18, 1966, Don was united in marriage to Anita Byrne at Lakeside Methodist Church in Waterville.
Don was active in his local church, serving on the administrative board as Trustee and Treasurer for several years. He was a Cub Scout Leader, member of the WEM School Board, elected to the Waterville Bowling Hall of Fame and was a 25-year member of the North Mankato Horseshoe league. Don was a member of the Waterville Indians Baseball team for many years and every Sunday afternoon you would find Don on the field and his family in the stands. He loved watching the Minnesota Twins and was a faithful fan of the Minnesota Vikings (despite their records). In the summer you could always find Don on the golf course, horseshoe court, or in his garden! In the winter, he would be downstairs working on a new woodworking project or finishing his latest painting. Don had many hobbies and interest, including: golf, horseshoe, fishing, painting, woodworking, gardening, and best of all he cherished spending time with his family! He loved fishing with his grandchildren and whenever they would visit, he tried to have a new adventure for them. and our "Up North" Family vacations were some of his favorite memories.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Anita of Waterville; son, Kevin Swift of Chippewa Falls, WI and his children: Marissa (Nate) Lenhart of Dallas, WI, and their children: Blaze and Lily; Arica (Jackson) Wierenga; and Teagan Swift both of Chippewa Falls, WI; daughter, Robyn Swift of Waterville and her son Colin Swift. He is also survived by his siblings: Janice (Bruce) Steinhaus of Waterville, Ronald (Garnet) Swift of Mapleton, and Barbara Bosshardt of Shoreview; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Robert and Janette Byrne; and brother-in-law, Earl Bosshardt.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Waterville United Methodist Church in Waterville with Pastor Kathy King officiating. Interment will be in Sakatah Cemetery Columbarium in Waterville.
