DeEtta Barbara Benedict

WASECA, MINNESOTA — DeEtta Barbara (Lutz) Benedict, age 83, of Waseca passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna.
DeEtta was born October 9, 1939 to Richard and Elsie Lutz. DeEtta graduated from Mankato High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Dale Benedict on October 17, 1960. They enjoyed 50 years together and were the parents of six children. They lived in and were active in their church and community in the Janesville and Waseca area.
DeEtta is survived by her six children, Mark (Robin) Benett of Peyton, Colorado, Janice (Bob) Cords of Waseca, Joyce (Monte) Umstead of Eagle Grove, Iowa, Patti (special friend Bob) Benedict of Janesville, Lynn (Bruce) Strunk of Waseca, Diane (Mark) Koziolek of Janesville; thirteen grandchildren, Matthew (Clarisa) Benett, Amanda Benett, Traci (Dave) Hodgkins, Tyler (special friend Kallie) Cords, Valarie (Chris) Webb, Andrew (Rachel) Erdman, Lucas (fiancé Elizabeth) Umstead, Jeston (Jamie) Umstead, Janelle (Nick) Berg, Jacob (special friend Brandi) Witt, Nathan Witt, Reva (special friend Dylon) Strunk, Mara (special friend Nick) Strunk; eleven great-grandchildren, Henry and Oliver Benett, Bailey and Gavin Hodgkins, Joshua and Lindsey Webb, Riddley and Olive Erdman, Raevyn Umstead, Braydon Cousins, KayleAhna and Jamison Berg. She is also survived by her sister, Bernita (Robert) Schabert of Courtland; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
DeEtta is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Eugene Benedict; parents, Elsie and Richard Lutz; sister, Geraldine Braun; mother and father-in-law, Ethel and Page Benedict; sisters-in-law, Vivian LeBrun, MaryJane Bair, Eva Hughes; and brothers-in-law, Allen Braun and Tom Hughes.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville with Rev. Sarah Krolak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery.