...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
LE SUEUR — DEBORAH KAYE TESCH, age 68 of Le Sueur, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia.
Born in Waseca on November 17, 1953, Deb was the daughter of Stewart and Lila (Brooks) Fell. She attended school in Waseca before beginning her working years. In 1972 Deb married Jerry Tesch in Waseca. She liked crafting and used her abilities in sewing, crocheting, and quilting to create clothing, dolls, stuffed animals, and quilts for those she loved. She also enjoyed playing bingo, watching gameshows and Cash Cab, playing cards, collecting animal keepsakes, and spending time with her friends and family. Years ago she was also very gifted in mathematics and guitar. For the last fifteen years Deb worked in quality control at Truth Hardware in Owatonna where she made many lasting friends.
Deb is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry Tesch of Le Sueur; son, Jeremy (Cynthia Gaylor) Tesch of Mankato; granddaughters, Montana (Robbie) Bigness of Mankato and Taylor Christiansen of Janesville; son-in-law, Todd Christiansen of Janesville, and six siblings. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; a daughter, Amie Christiansen; a son Jason Tesch; and four siblings.
Deborah's family will hold a celebration of her life at Mayo Park in Le Sueur (272 Forest Prairie Road, Le Sueur, MN, 56058) from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
