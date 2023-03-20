CORDOVA, NEBRASKA — Darlene J. Dinse was born on September 7, 1942, in Waseca, Minnesota to Eldar and Hazel (Yess) Krueger, Sr. and passed away on March 3, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 80 years, 5 months and 24 days. Darlene was born into the family of God through the waters of Holy Baptism on October 11, 1942, and confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ on May 13, 1956, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wilton, MN. From that day, she lived out her faith in attending worship and partaking in the life-giving body and blood of Jesus through the Lord’s Supper.
Darlene grew up in Waseca where she attended and graduated from Waseca High School with the Class of 1960. She worked several jobs including Patton Chevrolet Co. Inc. for several years before starting at Diechen Power, Inc. from 1960 – 1964. On September 21, 1963, Darlene was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” C. Dinse and to this union five children were born. After the couple married, Darlene was a farm wife for the next 23 years, working beside Bob until their son began farming. She and a colleague started a small dairy promotion business named Country Sunshine Enterprises in 1984. Darlene then began working at Owatonna Granite Works, where she helped in all aspects of the monument company. Finally in 1988, Darlene began working at a State Farm Insurance agency as the office manager for the next 26 years until her retirement in 2014.
Over her life, Darlene served on the Ag Advisory Council for the Owatonna School District, Chairman of the Steele County Dairy Association for two years, and volunteering on the McKinley Elementary PTA. As a long-standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford, MN, she served in various roles including 49 years as a Sunday school teacher, 11 years as a Vacation Bible school superintendent, three years Adult Bible class teacher, and six years on the Evangelism Committee. After moving to Nebraska in June of 2017, she became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova. Darlene enjoyed crocheting and making quilts for all 16 of her grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” C. Dinse, her parents, brother Eldar R. Krueger, and sister-in-law Darlene A. Dinse.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Robin (Bryan) Whitney of Norfolk, NE, Rachel Dinse of Owatonna, MN, William (Kristin) Dinse of New Ulm, MN, Rebecca (Rev. Brian) Tuma of Cordova, NE, Deborah (Rev. Marcel) Kohlmeyer of Tecumseh, NE; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, brother -in-law Dennis Dinse, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held March 7, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova, NE with the Rev. Brian Tuma officiating. A visitation was held in on March 8, 2023, at Michaelson Funeral Home. Graveside services followed at 3:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Deerfield Twp, Medford, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the form of contributions to Mission Central - LCMS World Mission in Mapleton, IA.