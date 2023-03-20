Darlene J. Dinse

CORDOVA, NEBRASKA — Darlene J. Dinse was born on September 7, 1942, in Waseca, Minnesota to Eldar and Hazel (Yess) Krueger, Sr. and passed away on March 3, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 80 years, 5 months and 24 days. Darlene was born into the family of God through the waters of Holy Baptism on October 11, 1942, and confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ on May 13, 1956, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wilton, MN. From that day, she lived out her faith in attending worship and partaking in the life-giving body and blood of Jesus through the Lord’s Supper.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments