KEIZER, OR — Clarice Helen (Dahle) Borchardt of Keizer Oregon passed away on April 25, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born on November 14, 1932, at the family farm in Waseca Minnesota.
She graduated from Waseca High School in 1950.
On November 3, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca, she married her long-time sweetheart Daniel Borchardt (whom she had met in 1941 at Dan's sister's wedding).
To family and friends Clarice went by the nickname of Pat or Patty. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper in Minneapolis and then for Kritzer Gas Station in Waseca until 1956. In 1962 Pat and Dan moved to the Seattle area eventually settling in Port Orchard Washington where she started a career as a Comptroller at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton Washington. Patty retired in 1988 and spent a year traveling around the United States with Dan in their motorhome. She liked being a snowbird to Apache Junction Arizona.
She was an avid quilter who also made many blankets for Linus Project and the Veteran women's shelter. Patty enjoyed baking, making Lefsa and entertaining company.
In 2019 she and Dan moved to Keizer Oregon to be closer to her daughter. She is preceded in death by her daughter Nancy (Warren) Spalinger, her parents Charles and Olga Dahle, sisters Bonnie (Paul) Gehring and Dorothy (Roger) Mosiman and brother Mansfield (Betty) Dahle. She is survived by her husband Daniel Borchardt, daughter Marion (Don) Smith, grandchildren Phillip (Elisha) Galick, Andrew (Sarah) Schliebe, Jesse Galick, Breanna Oberfoell and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Grace Center at Willamette Lutheran Retirement Center and Serenity Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Patty in her final days.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Morristown Minnesota on June 25th at 11 a.m. followed by a Luncheon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church for all family and friends to gather and celebrate her life.
