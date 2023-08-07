CHARMANE CAROLINE (ROEMHILDT) ZIMBRICH

JANESVILLE — CHARMANE CAROLINE (ROEMHILDT) ZIMBRICH, age 73, of Janesville, formerly of Waseca, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Mayo Health System - Mankato.

