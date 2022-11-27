WASECA — CHARLES GRANT "MIKE" McNEIL, age 97 of Waseca, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Foxdale Assisted Living in Waseca.
Born in Waseca on March 1, 1925, Charles was the son of Earl and Elizabeth (Grant) McNeil. He attended school in Waseca before serving his country in the United States Navy from 1943 until 1946. Following his honorable discharge, Mike was married to Margaret Powell in August of 1947. They made their life together in Waseca their entire lives while Mike worked as a bookkeeper and truck driver for Central Bi-Products. In his later years he worked at the Waseca Senior Citizen's Center and at Mike's Upholstery where he made many great friends. He enjoyed traveling up north to his daughter's cabin in Osage, and he was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Waseca VFW, the Waseca American Legion, and the Waseca Eagle's Club.
He is survived by three children, Linda (Larry) Johnson of Waseca, Laurie (Terry) Conway of Waseca, and Sherry (Brad) Root of Waseca; seven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife; an infant granddaughter; three sisters, Ruth Bremer, Ethel Christianson, and Edna Moe; and several aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca with Rev. Jillene Gallatin officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
