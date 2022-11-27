WASECA — CHARLES GRANT "MIKE" McNEIL, age 97 of Waseca, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Foxdale Assisted Living in Waseca.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Dec 3
Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:30AM
Dec 3
Graveside
Saturday, December 3, 2022
11:30AM
