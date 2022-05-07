Calvin "Cal" Below

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
A dry airmass overhead and increasing wind speeds today will lead
to elevated fire weather conditions. The lowest humidity levels
will occur across western Wisconsin where values could average
around 20 percent this afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to
average between 25 to 35 percent across central and southern
Minnesota.
Wind speeds will increase significantly by the late morning, and
into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph will occur
across western Minnesota, with winds of 15 to 20 mph across
eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, occasional gusts
in the 30 to 40 mph range is likely over western Minnesota, and
around 20 to 30 mph over eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.
WASECA — CALVIN "CAL" JOEL BELOW, age 72, of Waseca, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Born on January 22, 1950, in Waseca to Charles and Lucille (Schlaak) Below. He grew up in Waseca and attended Waseca Central High School, graduating with the class of 1968. Following his education, he honorably served his country with the United State Army. On October 23, 1976, Cal was united in marriage to Karen Suemnick at First Congregational Church in Waseca. He worked in construction, specializing in dirt work throughout his life. He worked for Crane Creek for over 40 years and various other construction companies. He drove the school van for Palmer Bus and was a delivery driver for Thrifty White. In his younger years, Cal loved playing softball and enjoyed watching all sports. He was proud of his 1968 Chevy Chevelle that he built from the ground up alongside his son. Cal was a member of First Congregational Church in Waseca.
Cal is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen of Waseca; son, Sam (Bridget) Below of Waseca; grandchildren: Clay and Lexie Below; siblings: Cheryl (Craig) McDonough of Waseca and Carlin Below of Owatonna; brother-in-law, Dale Suemnick of Waseca; niece, Crystal (Jason) Paulson; nephew, Chad (Cara) McDonough; his dog, Max; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents: father and mother-in-law: Walt and Phyllis Suemnick.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Waseca. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday.