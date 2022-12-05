WATERVILLE — BRUCE OLIVER LONG, age 91, of Waterville, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home.
Born in Smiths Mill, MN on May 19, 1931, Bruce was a son of the late Harley and Amy (Vandewarke) Long. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. After his military service, he went on to retire from the Postal Service as a Mail Carrier after 16 years of service. Following his retirement, he held many other jobs including driving bus for Waterville and Waseca area schools and driving truck for Timm's Trucking. He was a member of the Morristown American Legion Post 149 and the Hilltop United Methodist Church in Mankato.
On October 2, 1955, Bruce married Joyce Juberien, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Brad (Leslie) Long of Shepherdstown, WV and Cindy (Chris) Scherer of Mankato, MN; four grandchildren, Kyle Long of Seattle, WA, Lindsey Long of Shepherdstown, WV, Callie Long of Chantilly, VA, and Alec Scherer of Mankato, MN; two great-grandchildren, Arlo and Booker Long both of Seattle, WA.
In honoring his wishes, Bruce will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or any agency of your choosing in Bruce's name.