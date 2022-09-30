WELLS — Bradley Wright, age 50, of Wells, MN, died Monday, September 26, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Easton, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Barber Township, Faribault Co., MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments