WELLS — Bradley Wright, age 50, of Wells, MN, died Monday, September 26, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Easton, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Barber Township, Faribault Co., MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.
Bradley was born August 8, 1972 in St. Paul, MN. Brad enjoyed dirt biking, model collecting, and joking around. He could always be counted on for a laugh. Brad genuinely cared for people and would help everyone, from friends to strangers. Brad's greatest joy was his family, who will all miss him greatly.
Bradley is survived by his wife Julie Wright; children: Cole Wright, and Abby Wright; father David Wright Sr.; mother Beth Foot; brother David Wright Jr.; and sister Gina Wright.
Brad was preceded in death by his son Hunter Wright.
