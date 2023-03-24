Bradley Patrick Fowler

WASECA — Bradley Patrick Fowler was born in Waseca, MN on December 4th 1959 to Helen and Harry Fowler. He attended school at Sacred Heart and then onto Waseca High School where he enjoyed playing Football and Hockey. After High School he attended Crookston College where he also played hockey while studying Aviation and Agriculture. He started his career after college as a spray pilot in Jamestown, ND. He later traveled to Firebaugh, CA where he sprayed for Vance Aviation and TRI Air. There he met his wife, Cheryl, and together they moved back to North Dakota and were married at St. James Basilica on September 18, 1992. They then started Sky Farmer Ag Service in the spring of 1993.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments