WASECA — Bradley Patrick Fowler was born in Waseca, MN on December 4th 1959 to Helen and Harry Fowler. He attended school at Sacred Heart and then onto Waseca High School where he enjoyed playing Football and Hockey. After High School he attended Crookston College where he also played hockey while studying Aviation and Agriculture. He started his career after college as a spray pilot in Jamestown, ND. He later traveled to Firebaugh, CA where he sprayed for Vance Aviation and TRI Air. There he met his wife, Cheryl, and together they moved back to North Dakota and were married at St. James Basilica on September 18, 1992. They then started Sky Farmer Ag Service in the spring of 1993.
Brad was a very active member of his community, serving on the Montpelier School Board and Coaching for 20 years for Jamestown Hockey. He was also active in many hunting clubs.
He was an avid hunter and owned many hunting dogs over the years which all brought him great joy. Winters would often find him on the ice, fishing. Summertime he followed in the footsteps of his Grandfather George Gallagher and his mother, Helen, golfing as much as time and work would allow. Brad was known to many for his wit, pranks and laughter and his ability to make many new friends wherever he went as well as his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need.
But most of all his passion was all things airplanes. He worked very hard and took every opportunity he could to enjoy annual family vacations, every March, Big Sky, MT and every September a cabin at Park Rapids, MN. In November of 2016 he experienced a lifelong dream of visiting Ireland.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 24th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at St. James Basilica, Jamestown, ND.
Brad is survived by his wife, Cheryl and three sons, Brandon, of Fargo ND, Patrick of Montpelier, ND and Mark of Fargo ND, and Grandson Connor of Fargo, ND. His mother Helen Fowler of Waseca, MN and his sister Connie Fowler of Virginia and Sister-in-law, Deb Fowler of Georgia. As well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Fowler, two brothers, Mark Fowler and Michael Fowler.