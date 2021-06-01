WASECA — SUSAN JEAN FISCHER was born March 13, 1964 in Mora, MN to parents Wilfurd and Rita Fischer. She passed away on May 31, 2021 at the age of 57, after battling cancer. Susie was raised on the family dairy farm with seven brothers and sisters. She graduated from Mora HS and attended college at St. Cloud State where she received her Bachelors of Science degree. Further study at St. Mary's College in 2003 earned her a Masters Degree in Education. She taught for 30 years, primarily junior high science courses.
Sue enjoyed travel and being with family and friends. She went to visit a sister and her family in Alaska multiple times over the years. For many years she and the "WOW gals" took a summer ladies trip to a lake home for a week of fun in the sun, karaoke, cocktail hours, and great gab sessions! Music was a constant in her life, from singing in HS choir to attending dozens of "WE FEST" weekends over the last 35 years. Her all-time favorite country star was George Straight, affectionately known in our family as "Susie's George", whom she saw in concert many times.
Susan enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading on her porch, game shows, going to concerts, watching her nieces and nephews sporting events and musical performances, and getting together with family as often as possible. She took pride in her home and relished home decorating projects, which resulted in a comfy aesthetic throughout her house, screen porch, and yard.
Education was her passion and mission in life. Even in the summer when she wasn't teaching she would arrange outings for her nieces and nephews to take them to a zoo, planetarium, museum, botanical garden, or other location where there was an opportunity to broaden their horizons and share her love of learning. She made it a point to attend every niece and nephew's high school graduation (traveling to AK twice for graduation ceremonies!) and encouraged all to engage in post high school learning.
Susan is survived by seven brothers and sisters; Rose, Matt (Stacey), Louise (Tim), Lois (Dave), Margie, Linda, and Rich; nine nieces and nephews, Michelle, Lucas, Nickolaus, Stephanie, Brianna, Meghan, Mitchell, Hunter, and Spencer, and eight great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Wilfurd and Rita, as well as infant brother William.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held from 2-5PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the third street chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services.