WASECA — ROSEMARY MARGARET BRITTON, age 93, of Waseca died on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born on July 9, 1928, to Fred and Emma (Klug) Harguth in Wilton Township, Waseca County. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her Catholic faith in her youth, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church in rural Waseca. Rosemary began her education at the Pink School House in rural Waseca, she later attended Good Council High School in Mankato and finished her education by graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1946. Following her education, she began working as a bookkeeper for Olson and Anderson Livestock Company. On November 27, 1950, Rosemary was united in marriage to John Britton at St. Mary's Catholic Church in rural Waseca. Together they made their home on the farm south of Waseca where they raised their five children. Rosemary and John shared 63 years of marriage before John passed away on October 12, 2014.
After their marriage, Rosemary stayed home to take care of the home and children. Rosemary loved to bake and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted Catholic and faithful member of Sacred Heart Church in Waseca where she was active with Catholic Daughters.
Rosemary is survived by her children: James (Bonnie) Britton of Waseca, Barbara (Ronald) Sennert of Linn Grove, IA, Paul (Denise) Britton of Waseca, Dave (DeeAnn) Britton of Waseca and Patricia (Ronald) Buehler of Waseca; 14 grandchildren: Jason (Sharon) Britton, Brian (Amy) Britton, Christina Sennert, Nicholas (Mary) Sennert, Kate (Jacob) VanManen, Angela (Matt) Huset, Michael Britton, Kevin (Kalie) Britton, Amanda Britton, Cassandra (Nic) Meister, Calicia Carson (Salvator Guarnieri), Austin, Alec, and Malaina Buehler; 23 great grandchildren; two sisters: Ann Wheeler of Richfield, and Gertrude Donelan of Waseca; sister-in-law, Marjorie Britton of Northfield; brother-in-law, Lowell Denn of Waseca; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers-in-law: Robert Wheeler, Gerald Donelan, Robert (Iola) Britton, Joseph Britton; sisters-in-law: Katherine (Oscar) Barthelmehs, Jeanette (Phillip) Hegseth, Helen Denn, Reeve (Gordon) Cummings, Agnes (Bill) Haag, Beulah (Gordon) Johnson, and Nancy Auspus.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 PM all at the STATE STREET CHAPEL of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Father Thế Hoang as Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Waseca.