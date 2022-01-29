William "Bill" Shouts

WASECA — WILLIAM "BILL" FRANK SHOUTS, age 76, of Waseca, died on January 28, 2022, at his home.
Born on September 23, 1945, in Mankato, to William and Jeanette (Manderfield) Shouts. Bill grew up in Mankato and attended Mankato Public Schools. On September 28, 1979, Bill was united in marriage to Mary LaMont and together they made their home in Waseca. Bill had a 35 year career working at Brown Printing in Wasea. He enjoyed NASCAR, building model cars, and woodworking. Bill will be remembered as a jokester that loved to have a good time. He will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, Mary; children: Jill Miller, Jack (Mary) Shouts, William Shouts, and Patrick (Carrie) Shouts; and several grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Debbie (Dell) Hanson, Becky Beyer, Susan Beyer, and Bob Beyer; brothers-in-law: Tim Dawly, and Tom LaMont; sisters-in-law: Barb (Dan) Klampe, Lori Schneidewind, Susan Seeley, and Julie (Kevin) Sass; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents: William Shouts and Jeanette Beyer; brothers: Danny and Glen Shouts; sister, Cindy Dawly; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Floyd and Patsy LaMont; sister-in-law, Denise LaMont; and brother-in-law, Steven LaMont.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery.