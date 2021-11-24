PARK RAPIDS — Dolores Priem was born on August 13, 1934, to John Raymond Johnson and Amelia (Gunderson) Johnson in Sleepy Eye, MN. She attended St. Mary's grade school in Sleepy Eye. In 1948, her family moved to Waseca, MN where she attended Sacred Heart High School, graduating in 1952.
Following graduation, she embarked on a long secretarial career including Farmers National Bank, Waseca, MN; Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Spokane, WA; CIA, Washington DC; Birds Eye Division, General Foods Corp., Waseca, MN; Honeywell, Inc., Minneapolis, MN; University of Minnesota, Waseca, MN. She retired in 1990.
On August 3, 1974, Dolores was united in marriage to Leo Priem in Nashua, IA. They resided in Waseca, MN until 1986 when they moved to New Richland, MN where the lived until Leo's death in 2000. She moved to Park Rapids, MN where she was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Dolores enjoyed watching all Minnesota sports, especially the MN Twins baseball.
She is survived by two stepsons, Don (Emma) Priem of Waseca, MN; Curt (Colleen) Priem of Waseca, MN; one grandson, Jeremy (Julia) Priem of Covington, GA; one brother Charles Johnson of Waseca, MN; two great-grandchildren Grace and Brianna Priem; and several nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, her parents, three brothers, four sisters, and one great-grandson.
Arrangements as follows: Visitation will be on November 3, 2021, at Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, MN from 5:00-7:00PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. Memorial Service will be held on December 4, 2021, at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, MN.