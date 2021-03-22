NEW RICHLAND — Em (Melda) Miller, 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, at New Richland Care Center.
Born on December 12, 1928, to Morris and Ida (Granzow) Miller, in Clearwater, MN, she grew up a middle child in a family of nine. She graduated at 17 years old from St Cloud Technical and then attended North Central Bible Institute in Minneapolis where she met the love of her life, Merwin Miller. They were married the following summer, on July 3rd, 1947. In 1950, she and Merwin began what would be 57 years of ministry, planting churches in Boscobel, Wisconsin, and Babbitt, Minnesota. They also pastored in Michigan (Escanaba); Minnesota (Verndale, Wells, and Elysian); and South Dakota (Dolton, Britton and Amherst).
Em loved teaching Sunday School and organizing vacation Bible school. She served beside her husband in building three churches, one parsonage and remodeling several others. She cooked many a meal for transient strangers. After several years of marriage her dream of becoming a mother came true when they adopted daughter Michelle, and sons Marc and Morris. Em loved to read, write family history, sew, garden and can the fruits of her garden and in later years spent much time quilting, making over 400 quilts - some for family, friends and to sell and donate to missions.
Em is survived by her children, Michelle (Duane) Coyle of Denver, CO, and son Marc (Kim) of Nashwauk, MN, unofficially 'adopted' daughter, Helen Strehlo of Wells, four grandchildren, Melissa (Dave) Lucido, Paul (Linda) Scrabeck, John (Lisa) Scrabeck, and Chantelle Miller, great-grands: Isabel, Jacob, Oakley, Brody, Hank, Bellamy, Scout, Gunnar, Hawkins and Hadley, brothers: Alden Miller, Roger (Barbara) Miller and David (Lou) Miller; one sister in law and one brother in law, many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Merwin; son, Morris; sisters, Eileen Keehr, Dorothy Peterson and Lou Crawford; and brothers, Loren and Dennis Miller; great grandson, Samuel; several sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces, nephews and friends.
No service will be held at this time due to COVID and Em's wishes. She will be interred with her husband later this summer at Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater, MN.