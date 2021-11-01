Ervin Flitter

JANESVILLE, MINNESOTA — ERVIN WILLIAM JOHN FLITTER, age 94, of Janesville, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Born on July 4, 1927, in Janesville to Ewald Henry and Clara Julia Marie (Schuldt) Flitter. He attended Janesville Public School. In October of 1950, Ervin was drafted into the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged in October of 1952. During his service in the Army, Ervin was united in marriage to Betty Willock on May 1, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Together they made their home in Janesville while raising there two daughters. He worked for Vinson Plumbing and Heating in Janesville for 35 years before retiring in 1992. Ervin enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in his garden. He was active in the Janesville American Legion and Janesville Sportsman's Club. Ervin was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Ervin is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty of Janesville; daughters: Faith (Jim) Bowers and Brenda (Mark) Spitzack, both of Janesville; grandchildren: Jessica (Jim) Sutherland and Robert Bowers; great-grandchildren: Addison and Evan Sutherland; brothers: Ivan (Sandra) Flitter of Elysian and Delfon Flitter of Janesville; sister-in-law, Gloria Flitter of Janesville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Orville, Marvin, and Kenneth.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Interment will be in Janesville Cemetery with military honors provided by the Janesville American Legion. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.