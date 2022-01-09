Ruth Sybilrud

WASECA — RUTH ETHEL SYBILRUD, age 94, of Waseca, died peacefully on January 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's Campus in Rochester.
Born on July 14, 1927, in Le Sueur County, Minnesota, to Henry and Ethel (Warner) Bosacker. She grew up on a farm outside of Marshall where she began her education before her family moved to Waterville where she graduated from High School with the class of 1945. On July 26, 1947, Ruth was united in marriage to Anthony "Tony" Sybilrud in Waterville. Together they made there home in Waseca while raising two children. Ruth and Tony shared 67 years of marriage before Tony passed away on May 10, 2015.
Ruth began her working career as a secretary at E.F. Johnson Company for 15 years before working as an insurance agent at First National Bank in Waseca. She was a member of Waseca Lakeside Country Club, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and golfing. Ruth was a longtime, faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca where she was active with the "The Quilters" and GWELCA funeral committee.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Toni (Linden) Bauleke of Waseca; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sybilrud of Eden Prairie; 7 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jim; grandson, Dustin; and her 10 siblings.
Funeral service were held on Friday January 7, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Interment was in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.