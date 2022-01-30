Donald Priem

MERIDEN — Jesus reached out his hand to take DONALD LEO PRIEM home to heaven on January 29, 2022 at his home in Meriden surrounded by his family and friends at the age of 67.
Born on December 13, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Leo and Beverly (Enzenauer) Priem. Don was baptized as an infant and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith in his youth. As a teenager, Don's family moved to Waseca where he attended Waseca Central High School, graduating with the class of 1974. On April 25, 1981, Don was united in marriage to Emma Lou Sulflow at Salem Lutheran Church in Madelia. Together Don and Emma embarked on a long career of fostering children until the birth of their first grandchild. Don worked a variety of jobs including construction, parenting and a paraprofessional at WCOC until his health forced him into retirement.
Don's love of painting was reflected in each brush stroke. He placed in the top 10 painting in the turkey, pheasant, and duck stamp competition. His work was displayed at the Mankato Art Center and won many fair ribbons. Don enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and going to poultry swaps. He cherished the time he spent with his friends and family.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Emma; son, Chris Priem of St. Clair / Amy Jo Priem of Eagle Lake, the parents of Poppys boy's: Taylor, Wyatt, and Logan of St. Clair; son, Dennis Priem of Owatonna; brother, Curt (Colleen) Priem of Waseca and son, Jeremy (Julia) Priem and family; sisters-in-law: Debra Baumgard (Ross Royer) and son, Andrew Baumgard; Cindy Sulflow and children: Ashley (Titan) Tirso-Najera and Michael Sulfow; Jody Murillo and son, Jorge Murillo; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents: Leo Priem and Beverly Smith; stepmother, Delores Priem; brother-in-law, Darrell Baumgard; and nephew, Adam Baumgard.
Don's family would like to thank the angels that walked with him on earth: Darrold and Bev Gehring, Mark and Judy Harinen, Dale and Judy Hoffman, Debra Baumgard. Michelle Ulferts, and the team at Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Meriden. Interment will be on a later date in the church cemetery.