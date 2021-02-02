FAIRMONT, MN — The family of Greg Ashland would like to offer our heartfelt appreciation during our time of immense sadness and heartbreak.
We are grateful to so many! Thank you to Cade and the staff at Lakeview Funeral Home for guiding us during the past few days. The outpouring of love and support has been so touching, what a blessing during such a difficult time.
We have been surrounded by an amazing community of support from our church families at First Congregational UCC Fairmont (Rev. Cory Germain), First Congregational Waseca (Pastor Derrick S. Koglund) and First Congregational UCC Mankato (Rev. Dana Mann), as well as our many church friends who along with our FMCHS family, our neighbors, and friends, have blanketed us in their love, thoughts prayers and virtual hugs.
Thank you for all the offers for support now and in the coming weeks. There is no such thing as a small thing and we are grateful for every single text, call, card and visit to our homes. Your gifts of food and hugs helped nourish our bodies and souls, and we will be ever thankful for each and everyone of you and how you have touched our lives by honoring Greg's memory and his commitment of showing love to others.
Memorials will be given to First Congregational UCC to support the Free Community Meal and The Starfish Fund; two missions that share love with others.