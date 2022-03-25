...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL — Almarie H. (James) Flanary, 89, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on January 18, 2022, from complications of a Parkinson's disease, and a fractured hip.
She was born in Waseca, MN, on March 19, 1933, daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Gill) Fell. She was married to William M. James, (44 years, his death) of St. James, MN, and later John R. Flanary (7 years his death) of St. Charles, MN.
Almarie had 5 children, all sons. She was preceded in death by the eldest, Scott G. James (2020), and is survived by sons Mark D. James (Diana Hollowell), Bradley M. James (Terrie Martin), William C. James (Karen Heselbarth), and Jeffrey F. James. She is also survived by grandchildren Alison L. James, Benjamin M. James, Emily Q. (James) Jackson, Matthew W. James, and Gwyneth A. James.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne (Fell) McGuire (2007), and Sister in Law, Mary (James) Burckhardt Mogck (2021).
At the time of her death, her constant companion was her beloved Wheaton Terrier, Daisy.
Previous residences included Bridgeport and Plainview, NY; St. James, MN; and Punta Gorda, FL.
A lifelong Presbyterian, she was attended the 1st Presbyterian Church in St. James, MN and in Ridgefield, IL.
Graduating from Waseca Public School and attending Macalester College, St. Paul, MN, her hobbies included High School Cheerleading, as well as sailing, painting, and traveling. She loved to gather with friends often and hosted many parties with close friends, family, and friends as well as raising her sons. She loved sports and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins.
Memorial Service and Reception for both Almarie and her son Scott will be held May 14th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the 1st Presbyterian Church, St. James, Minnesota. Internment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Almarie Flanary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.