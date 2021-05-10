WASECA — CHAD THEODORE ERICKSON, age 47, of Waseca, died on Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at his home.
Born on July 12, 1973, to Dave and Cecelia (Jirele) Erickson in Waseca. He attended Waseca Public School, graduating in 1991. Chad spent his whole life in the Waseca area, finally residing at his parents' home outside of town. He enjoyed electronics, computers, music, horticulture, boating and fishing.
Chad is survived by his maternal grandmother, Bertha Edralin; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents; maternal grandfather; and uncle, Ray Jirele.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Christ Community Church in Waseca. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.