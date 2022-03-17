WASECA — NEIL ALAN PETERSON, age 66 of Waseca, died on the evening of Monday, March 14, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Blue Earth County on July 11, 1955, Neil was the son of Marvin and Evelyn (Radloff) Peterson. He graduated from Waseca High School. On September 20, 1974 Neil was united in marriage to Alvina Ann Carpenter in Waseca. Over his working years Neil was employed with the E.F. Johnson Company for over 20 years, Mr. Lee Cleaning for 13 years, and most recently as a custodian at Owatonna Public Schools. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and western movies, and listening to music. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Neil is survived by his wife, Alvina of Waseca; two children, Jeremy Peterson (Stephanie Weckwerth) of Hartland, and Wendy Peterson of Waseca; two grandsons, Jamal Ali (Cheyanne Hernandez) of Owatonna, and Peyton Groskretuz of Waseca; and two siblings, Marvin Peterson of St. Paul and Barbara (Gary) Shipansky of Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Beverly Peterson and Linda Risk, and a step-brother, Larry Radloff.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the third street chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, with Father Thé Hoang officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.