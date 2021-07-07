WASECA — Kathleen "Kit" Haag, age 87 of Chaska, MN, formerly of Waseca, MN went to Heaven on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at N.C. Little Memorial Hospice in Edina, Minnesota.
Kathleen "Kit" Mavourneen Haag was born in Miles City, Montana on July 10, 1933, to Thomas George and Josephine (Quinn) Cunningham. She was very proud of being first generation Irish. She attended Sacred Heart Grade and High schools in Miles City, Montana and graduated from The College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota.
Kit was a Social Worker for Ramsey and Hennepin Counties and Catholic Charities, St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as the Waseca County Welfare Board. She finished her career in social work as the Social Service Director at Lakeshore Inn Nursing home, Waseca, Minnesota. She was active in the Minnesota Social Workers organization, the State Nursing Home Social Workers Association and received the Annual Service award from that organization in 1991.
On January 14, 1967 she married Bernard I. Haag, of Waseca, MN, at the Church of St. Albert The Great in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They have lived in Waseca their entire married lives and raised their family there. Kit was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Catholic Daughters, was involved in several professional associations, and was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing bridge, reading, volunteering and traveling. She also enjoyed making new friends and participating in the community at Chaska Heights Senior Living.
She is survived by her children: Christine (Mike) Good, Chaska, MN; Kathleen Kirk Haag, Silver Spring, MD; Charles (Laura), Dallas, TX; and Joseph (Ronda Gieryn), Los Altos, CA; and ten grandchildren: Evan and Emily Good, Rory, Quinn and Clare Kirk; Lindsey, Chloe and Spencer Haag, and Liam and Henry Haag. Sisters-in-law: Sr. Barbara Haag, Mankato, MN and Sr. Helen Haag, Rochester, MN; and by brother-in-law Frank Higgins, Homewood IL, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Bernard, by sisters Josephine (husband Fred) Huppert Billings, MT, and Eileen Harbaugh, Shepherd, MT; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Agnes Haag, Mankato, MN, and by sister-in-law Joan Haag Higgins, Homewood, IL.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Endowment Fund, Waseca, MN, or to the Sisters of St. Francis, Director of Development, Assisi Heights, 1004 14th Street N.W. Suite 100, Rochester, MN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at N.C. Little Memorial Hospice and Ridgeview Hospice for the special care that Kit received.
Arrangements are with the Dennis Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Waseca, MN.