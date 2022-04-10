Alvin Coon

ELYSIAN — ALVIN MARTIN COON, age 77, of Elysian passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on April 9, 2022.
Born on August 31, 1944, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The son of Thomas and Ellen (Nikl) Coon. He attended Waseca and Waterville public schools. Al furthered his education at Mankato VoTec, graduating in 1969 with a machinist and tool and die degree. On June 15, 1968, he was united in marriage to Doris Cummins at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elysian. Born to them were four sons: Jason, Jeffrey, Nathan, and Joseph.
Al worked for Corchran, Inc., Clyde Machine, Partsmakers, Inc, Hiniker Company, and Midtex. Al's dream of having his own business became a reality when he and Doris started Amco Machine and Tool. Together they ran their business for 25 years. Al retired to his "Putz It" Shop in Elysian where he worked daily until the time of his death, only taking off for hunting and fishing when he felt like it.
One of the extraordinary things he accomplished in life was to design and build the first machine used to apply delineators (reflector pads) onto our highways. This feat took him on travels all throughout the southern United States. He often told us, "We can't all fly the airplane - someone needs to know how to fix it!" This seemed to sum up his life of always keeping busy and working with his hands.
Al loved the time he spent at their family cabin "up north" which he shared with family and friends. These times allowed him to pass on his hunting and fishing skills to his sons and grandchildren, including taking four-wheeler rides through the woods to feed deer.
Thank you Dad and Grandpa for all the memories. We Love You!
Al is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Doris of Elysian; four sons: Jason (Laurie) of Elysian, Jeffrey (Keri) of Elysian, Nathan (Jamie) of Elysian, and Joseph and his special friend, Kippy ValleJo of Amarillo, TX; 8 grandchildren: Tyler, Hayley, Kiptyn, Dawson, Genevieve, Thomas, Wyatt, and Patrick Coon. He is also survived by his siblings: Rochelle (Roger) Miller of Waseca, Dallas Tollefson of St. Matthews, SC, and Randy Coon and his special friend, Crystal Dalenzuela of Waterville; sisters-in-law: Patricia Quiram of Janesville, and Jeanne (Steve) Jacobs of Fergus Falls; brothers-in-law: Donald Cummins of Janesville, Fritz (Bonnie) Cummins of Waterville, Buzz Cummins and his fiancé, Eileen Hatchfeld of Northfield, John Schultz of Squaw Lake, and Greg Tollefson of Faribault; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Charles Cummins; mother-in-law, Irene Cummins; sisters: Bertha (Melvin) Morsching and Mary Ellen Schultz; brother-in-law, Allan Quiram; nieces: Connie McGuiggan, and Katy Miller; nephew, Tommy John Schultz.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville with Fr. John Powers as celebrant. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian.