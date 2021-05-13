Phillip Langr

WASECA — Phillip Gerard Langr passed from this life into eternal life on May 11, 2021.
Phil was born on March 14, 1956 in Owatonna, MN to parents Jerome and Phyllis Langr. Phil was baptized and confirmed at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in West Concord, MN.
In 1974, Phil graduated from West Concord High School and went on to pursue a degree in law enforcement from Alexandria Technical College.
Phil and Joan Schiele were united in marriage on November 5th, 1977 at St. Ann's Parish in Brandon, MN. Their family would soon grow to include sons Joshua, Christopher, and Kyle.
In 1979, Phil joined the Waseca County Sheriff's Office as a Sheriff's Deputy and later an investigator; In his retirement, Phil drove a school bus for Clemons and Palmer bus service for 13 years.
Phil was a dedicated Harley rider and often enjoyed attending Sturgis rallies. An avid hunter and fisherman, Phil was happiest when sharing his passion for the outdoors with his family and friends.
Though he was a man of many interests, Phil was most simply the bedrock of his family.
Phil is survived by his mother, Phyllis; his wife, Joan; his brothers, Tom (Mary), Ken (Cindy), and Paul (Pam); his sister, Geralyn (Tony); his sister-in-law, Karla; his sons, Joshua (Kelly), Christopher, and Kyle (Trisha); and grandsons, Everett and Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome; his brother, David; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Betty Schiele.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with reception to follow at The Mill in Waseca. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery-Litomysl in rural Owatonna. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca.