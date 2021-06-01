WASECA — MARIA ELIZABETH "LIZ" CORCHRAN, of Waseca, died at the Lakeshore Inn in Waseca on May 30, 2021, at age 90.
Born on August 7, 1930 in Uttenreuth, Germany, she was the daughter of George and Barbara (Knapp) Stadelmann. Liz met Kent Ulrich while he was stationed in Germany. They were united in marriage and had two children, Maryann and George. They moved to the United States in 1955 and to Waseca in 1966, where they were divorced. Liz later married James Corchran on November 17, l984 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca.
Liz was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She established the James B. Corchran Memorial Fund with the Waseca Area Foundation. Liz was also active in the Waseca community as a volunteer with the Waseca County Historical Society, the Waseca Arts Council, Meals on Wheels, helping people get on and off the church bus at both Grace Lutheran Church and Faith United Methodist Church, the annual WAC Christmas House Walk, rescuing turtles and frogs as they attempted to cross the road around Clear Lake, and in countless ways large and small that never made it to an official list. All these accomplishments from a humble woman who could speak only German when she first came to this country and yet, with her customary determination, soon taught herself English, quickly becoming fluent, with just a trace of an accent that she laughingly denied having.
Liz liked walking, biking, bowling, classical music, and especially liked her dogs. She was an active woman who was never all that fond of just sitting. When she moved to Latham Place and could no longer drive, she walked. When she moved to Lake Shore and could no longer walk well, she used her walker or her wheel chair to keep moving and would greet one and all with her famous smile and a friendly greeting.
Liz was a loving wife and mother, and she was a devoted, loyal friend. Seeing Liz's smile and enjoying her genuine friendship, it was easy to forget that she had survived some of life's greatest misfortunes. Even when she was feeling sad, Liz continued to "take one day at a time" (her personal philosophy and favorite adage) and tried to find something positive to focus on. Her solution for world peace was both simple and profound: we should be more friendly and neighborly. Liz was a very kind person. She was much loved and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her daughter Maryann (Chris) Ross of Minneapolis, and two nephews, Volker and Gunter Rubin in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 1990, her son George in 1975, and her sister Betty.
A memorial service was held at 10:30AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, with Rev. Carolyn Doering officiating. Visitation was held for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment took place at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Memorial donations may be sent to the Waseca Area Foundation (Faith Church Fund).