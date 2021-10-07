ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA — Delbert Elmer Minske died at home on Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his family's love after a short battle with cancer.
Delbert was born on Dec. 9, 1934 to Elmer and Molly (Vollbrecht) Minske in Deerfield Township, Steele County, MN. The night Del was born, a snowstorm forced Elmer to bring the doctor part way to the farmhouse in a horse-drawn sleigh. Del grew up on the farm and moved to Waseca as a teenager, where he graduated from Waseca High School in 1952. After high school, Del worked at the University of Minnesota Agriculture Research Facility in Waseca until 1954. That year, he entered the military. Del served his country for two years with the 1st Ordnance Battalion at Fort Mead, MD. In 1956, Del married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Ruth Broscoff, and they began their life in Rochester. Throughout their 65 years of love, Del and Ginger raised a family of four children that grew to include twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Del and Ginger were partners in everything--particularly when dancing, their joy radiated from the dance floor as they smiled and twirled.
In Rochester, Del worked for 37 years doing research at the Mayo Clinic. He gave back to the community by donating over 44 gallons of blood and volunteering as Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 298. Del was proud of all his Scouts, seven of whom he mentored to Eagle Scout, and he was a one-time Scoutmaster of the Year. Del enjoyed time with friends playing softball, golfing, and bowling; just this year, he bowled yet another 279. Del passed on a love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, and he thought any fishing or hunting outing with them was a good day.
After retirement, Del and Ginger traded in their cabin for a lake home in Longville, MN. They spent 23 wonderful years living in their own slice of heaven. Grandchildren, friends, fishing, and church activities filled their lives with happiness. They returned to Rochester in 2017. Del continued tending a garden, canning the produce, and caring for his lawn. He spent precious time with lifelong friends and with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought him such happiness and pride. Del's unconditional love and gentle, guiding presence gave his family much joy. He is deeply missed.
Del is survived by the love of his life, Ginger Minske; his four children: Kim (Don) Bodeau, Jeff (Bev) Minske, Bob (Joan) Minske, and Brad (Diane) Minske; and his eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Karen (Paul) Harguth and many nieces and nephews.
Del is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Darlene (Doug) Muetzel, and his grandson, David Bodeau.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ying Ying (Christina) Chen and Pastor Krista Strum for their compassionate care.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2815 57th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 with Pastor Krista Strum officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church that morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation and service attendees will be required to wear masks. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery outside of Preston at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Del's name to the Quarry Hill Nature Center, First Tee Rochester (youth program for golfing) or Hosanna Lutheran Church Youth.
Memories may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com for the Minske family.