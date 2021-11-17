WASECA — ARDITH MARY KOHNERT, age 91 of Waseca, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Born in Austin on October 19, 1930, Ardith was the daughter of Arthur Matthew and Kathleen Mary (Fox) Hutchens. The family moved to the Waldorf area in 1942. Ardith and Lowell Dean Kohnert met when they caught each other's eyes across the Waldorf school classroom. Following her graduation from Waldorf High School in 1948, Lowell and Ardith were married by Father Henry Russel in St. Mary's Catholic Church on February 1, 1951. The temperature was 33 degrees below zero. The newlyweds drove on Route 66 to warmer weather for their honeymoon. Upon their return, Ardith and Lowell settled in Waseca where they lived their entire married life (70+ years) and raised seven children.
For 25 years Ardith was involved with her children's activities including leading Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H, Band Boosters, driving to football, basketball, dance, swim, and music activities. She also enjoyed the year-round swimming of family and friends at home (even though she could not swim). In addition to caring for her family, Ardith was a bookkeeper for 46 years for Kohnert & Youngberg Construction. She volunteered with many organizations including Catholic Daughters at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Waseca Hospital Board. She played bridge for 60 years with the same group, was an avid reader and crafter, and enjoyed flower arranging, needlework, and crossword puzzles. Ardith traveled throughout the U.S. as well as to Europe, Mexico, Central and South America, and Asia, most often with or to visit family. A special blessing was attending Pope John Paul II's Easter Mass at the Vatican with Lowell, their oldest son Bradley, and hundreds of thousands of others.
Ardith's family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her husband, Lowell of Waseca; her children, Bradley of Chicago, IL, Greg (Terri) of Milwaukee, WI, Jeff (Jill) of Sequim, WA, Lori (Steve) of St. Paul, Kathryn (Lee) of Minnetonka, Steve (Monica) of Hampton, VA, and Mary (Rick) of Topanga, CA; seventeen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and siblings Duane Hutchens, Donald Hutchens, and Betty Scadden. Ardith was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Arthur Hutchens, Jr; and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca is handling the arrangements. dennisfuneralhomes.com