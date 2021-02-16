JANESVILLE — DEANNA JUNE SUMMERS, age 57, of Janesville died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Deanna was born on March 12, 1963, in Urbana, Illinois, to Harold Baily and Doris Mae (Poll) Neef. She grew up in Mansfield and attended Farmer City - Mansfield Public School, graduating with the class of 1981. Deanna continued her education at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science in 1985. It was during her high school days where she met her future husband, Troy Summers. They attended the University of Illinois together and were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Urbana on August 12, 1984. They began their married life together in Urbana while they were finishing school. Following their studies, Deanna and Troy moved to Wells for one year before making their home in Janesville. She worked for Grassroots Floral in Janesville and a local dairy farm for several years. Following that, she worked for Trams Farms in the farrowing and nursery barns. After 19 years at Trams Farms, Deanna and Troy founded Summers Ridge Veterinary Clinic. Deanna faithfully and dutifully discharged the responsibilities of Accounts Manager until her passing.
When Deanna put her mind to something, nothing could stand in her way. She was very active in the Janesville community. She helped organize and start Simply Saved Thrift Store, serving on the board of directors, managing the finances, and planning the annual fashion show fundraiser. She was a co-president of Janesville Matters where she worked tirelessly writing grants and fundraising for various improvements to the Janesville community. Deanna had a heart of gold, as she volunteered with Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Big Sisters, school reading programs, and community education crafting classes. Outside of public service and her career she enjoyed stamping, crafting, making homemade cards and floral arrangements for the weddings, funerals, and special occasions of her dear friends and family. Deanna was extremely proud of her daughters and their accomplishments. She was always available to listen and share with them her words of wisdom. Deanna was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Blessed be her memory.
Deanna is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Troy; daughters: Lindsay Jo (Ryan) Stamper of Grove City, OH, and Lauren Nicole Summers of Minneapolis; brothers: Richard Neef of Mansfield, IL, Dennis (Lillian) Neef of Mansfield, IL, and William (Kathy) Neef of Mahomet, IL; mother-in-law, Sonja Summers of Janesville; sister-in-law, Tori (Daniel) Homann of Farmer City, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene and (Joan) Neef; father-in-law, James Leroy Summers.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Discipling Center of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Interment will be in the Janesville Cemetery.