JoAnn M. Root

WASECA — JoAnn Marie (Larson) Root age 84, of Waseca passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by Team Root, on July 13, 2021.
JoAnn was born on March 24, 1937, to Orville and Margaret (Wodarczak) Larson, in Owatonna, Minnesota. She attended grade school at Sacred Heart School in Waseca, but later transferred to the public school since they had more classes to offer. She graduated with the class of 1955. JoAnn married Leland Root, her high school sweetheart January 14, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca at 9:00 AM. Together they raised 5 children and over the 65 plus years together, Team Root grew to 74, plus one adopted grandchild.
JoAnn worked at EF Johnson Company for 29 years, until her retirement. Throughout their years together, JoAnn and Lee enjoyed sporting events, play performances, band & choir events. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and then settled during the winter months in Mesa AZ. They cherished many friendships over the years. JoAnn was known in the family for her busy work of quilting, counted cross stitch and knitting mittens. She enjoyed playing cards, garage sales and eating out at new spots.
JoAnn is survived by her loving husband, Lee Root of 65 years & 7 months of marriage; brother, Bob (Barb) Larson of Mound; children, Cindy (Scott) Coy of Waseca, Chuch (Lora) Root of Waseca, Denise (Paul) Peterson of Grand Prairie TX, Doug (Barb) Root of Pemberton and Mary (Lyle) Anderson of Billings MT; Fifteen grandchildren, Jill (Jon) Stagman, Charlie (Bri) Root, Jeremy (Kelsey) Coy, Derek (Kellen) Peterson, Jocie (Zac) Karbo, Casey (Christine) Root, Natalie (Casey) Roeker, Alicia (Dustin) Stewart, Jenni (Colby) Schmidt, Darren (Scott Miller) Peterson, Brent (Gina) Root, Katie (Trevor) Wenthold, Luke (Sarah) Root, Sam (Hannah) Anderson, Lillian (Jacob) Ahearn; one adopted grandchild, Leah (Eric) Worke; thirty-two great-grandchildren, Brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Leona Wenzel, Lowell Root, Lester & Minnie Root, Lyle & Sharon Root; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Kathy Weisser, grandsons, Jacob & Jason Yess, mother & father in-law, Enoch and Irene Root, sisters-in-law & brothers-in law, Leta & Lawrence Clemons, Bev Root, Lyndel & Florence Root.
Visitation will be held at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2-5 PM and continue on Monday, one hour before services at the church.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca (111 4th St NW) with Father The Hoang officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery, Waseca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayo Hospice. Casket bearers will be her grandsons.